Gas still averaging $3 a gallon in the Badger state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Gas prices have fallen almost two cents per gallon in Wisconsin, but the average for a gallon of gas in the Badger state is still $3.

GasBuddy reports that a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is just over five cents higher than it was a month ago, and close to 94 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The cheapest gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.77 while the most expensive sits at $3.29, a difference of 52 cents between the two.

In the the Wausau area, a gallon of gas is up an average of almost six and a half cents from last week, 17 cents from a month ago, and up over a dollar from a year ago.

As for the country, gas prices have dropped almost three cents in the past week with the nation average standing at $3.14 a gallon.

The national average is up close to five cents from where it was a month ago, and up 97 cents from a year ago.