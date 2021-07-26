Enplanements increase for Chicago flights at Northwoods airport

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - It's almost been a full month since the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport began flights to and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

According to Airport Director Matthew Leitner, passengers have been taking full advantage of this opportunity over the past few weeks.

Leitner said enplanements for this week alone show 94% of the seats booked, and next week already booked at 95%.

"Now that we have the Chicago conduit coupled with Minneapolis Delta and United, we connect people to the planet as a whole," Leitner said. "I think that adds a very considerable quality of life factor and then likewise for saving money and saving time.”

The added flights have also boosted the Northwoods economy according to Leitner. He said as a result of the airport, an estimated $60M+ is being brought to the area.

Leitner said he hopes the flights to Chicago and other areas will continue to expand in the future.