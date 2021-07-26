‘Days of our Lives’ gets Peacock limited series spinoff

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBC soap opera “Days of our Lives” is getting its own spinoff for Peacock. NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, announced Monday that it has ordered five episodes of “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.” The series will feature both past and present characters of the series, including Deirdre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed and Jackée Harry as Paulina Price. Additional casting is still to be announced. As the title suggests, the show will take place away from the fictional town of Salem, Illinois, and follow characters caught up in a case of stolen jewels.