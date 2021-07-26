Car rental shortages felt across the nation and Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The travel industry as a whole is still feeling he effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and car rentals in particular are are seeing demand levels exceed supply levels.

According to recent data from AAA, travel is up 60% compared to a year ago. As people are hitting the roads and taking to the skies more, rental cars are in hot demand.

The shortage comes in part as less cars were needed during the height of the pandemic.

In a statement from Enterprise Holdings addressing the ongoing shortages, the company said:

"Enterprise Holdings, like the rest of the industry, is seeing increased demand for vehicles for travel across all areas of the US, including throughout Wisconsin. We anticipate strong demand will continue throughout the next several months. In addition to increased overall demand, other trends we are seeing are increases in the length of rentals and demand for specialty vehicles such as vans, pick-up trucks, convertibles, and large SUVs. We also anticipate business rental travel to begin picking up as well going into the fall.

If you’re planning travel, we encourage you to reserve a vehicle as early as possible. Providing flexible travel dates and branch pick up locations in your search may also help increase your options. In fact, enterprise.com has added a feature that helps to redirect customers to other nearby options – if available – during the online reservation process when they are booking if their selected option is showing no vehicle availability."

Other alternatives to rental cars can be rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, or public transportation in a desired location.