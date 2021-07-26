California to require vaccine or testing for state workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. Officials are tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections in the nation’s most populous state, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect next month. There are at least 238,000 state employees and at least 2 million health workers. The state has struggled to make significant progress on getting more people vaccinated in recent weeks as infections are rising, with the highly contagious delta variant now making up an estimated 80% of infections.