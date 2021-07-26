California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

California and New York City have announced that they will require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing. And the Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to receive the shot. Meanwhile, in a possible sign that increasingly dire health warnings are getting through to more Americans, vaccination rates began to creep up over the weekend. The numbers offer hope that the nation could yet break free of the coronavirus if people who have been reluctant to receive the shot are finally inoculated.