Bike accident hospitalizes ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming is hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The accident near Gillette on Friday sent Enzi to a hospital where he was stabilized before being flown to a hospital in Colorado. The Enzi family says in a statement Monday that the extent of his injuries and how the accident happened are still unknown. Family friend John Daly tells the Gillette News Record that Enzi has a broken neck and ribs. Police say they’ve seen no indication anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident. Enzi is a Republican who retired from the Senate in January.