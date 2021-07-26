Attorney General Kaul continues to encourage survivors to come forward

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul wants sex assault victims of faith leaders to come forward.

Kaul stopped in Superior on Monday to encourage people who have been abused by the clergy to come forward with whatever information they have.

So far, there have been more than 100 reports of abuse.

Kaul says there have been people waiting years for a fair and independent review.

"We also want to get a measure of accountability here. As I said, there hasn't previously been an independent statewide review, and that's what we're conducting," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Through that accountability, whatever accountability we can provide, I believe that there will be greater healing as a result of that process."

Attorney General Kaul will be in Wausau in a few weeks.