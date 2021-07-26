A Twin Meteor Shower Wednesday Night

Two meteor showers are set to peak on the night of July 28 and into the early morning of July 29. This is one of the few opportunities to see a meteor shower during the summer. At this point, we may have a cloudy, stormy night, which would cause some viewing issues. By daybreak, it could be pretty good viewing.

Courtesy: Accuweather

The moon will be around 75% full on Wednesday night, with the moonlight washing out some of the dimmer meteors.

Unfortunately, many of the meteors associated with the Southern Delta Aquarids are faint, meaning they will be difficult to see after the moon climbs above the horizon.

The best time for meteor watching on Wednesday night will be before midnight local time when the moon is set to rise.

However, there could still be some impressive meteor activity periodically during the second half of the night despite the moonlight.

The Alpha Capricornids produce only a handful of meteors per hour, but the ones that do spark in the sky will stand out. I hear they are very bright. It would be for a few fleeting seconds. Unfortunately, if it is cloudy, it will be impossible to see.

Some shooting stars may still be seen from these showers through the weekend, although in fewer numbers than what is expected on Wednesday night.

Something to think about for August, the Perseids meteor shower. Up to 100 meteors per hour during the height of the Perseids, which averages out to around one or two every minute. August 12th is the date.