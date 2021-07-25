UW System unveils vaccination incentive

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- UW System President Tommy Thompson unveiled a new program that gives vaccinated students the possibility to win a scholarship.

It's called '70 for 70.'

Vaccinated students at UW schools that hit at least 70% vaccination rates will then be eligible for one of 70 scholarships, each worth $7,000.

"If you hit 70%, you're fairly well protected on your campus," said UW System President Tommy Thompson. "And that's what I want, I am pushing real hard to get this done. And it's much better than masking up if you have them vaxed up."

All UW System schools are eligible, except UW Madison.

