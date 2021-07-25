UPDATE: Investigators continue to piece together timeline, relationship between triple homicide victims

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Investigators are spreading out their investigation into the triple homicide of three men in the Town of Hamilton Thursday night or early Friday morning.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Jeff Wolf said that on Saturday investigators conducted several interviews related to the deaths of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor J. Maloney, 23.

Sheriff Wolf said that the interviews were conducted in multiple states in an effort to determine the relationship between the three men and their whereabouts leading up to their deaths.

The three men were found at the entrance to the Milestone Quarry at N6290 County Highway M between West Salem and Holmen in the Town of Hamilton early Friday morning when two workers arrived at the location.

One new piece of information released by the sheriff's office on Sunday was that they believe the victims knew the person or persons who killed them. The homicides occurred at the quarry itself sometime after dark Thursday night and approximately 5 a.m. Friday morning when their bodies were found.

The sheriff again said that there was no reason to believe the public is in danger. On Friday, he called the homicides 'a targeted act'.

He also stressed that there is no connection between Milestone Minerals or any of their employees or subsidiaries.

Additional information may be released on Monday as it becomes available including photographs of the victims.

Again, the sheriff's office is asking people in that area for help. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any security video between nighttime on July 22 and 5 a.m. on July 23, you can contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office at 608-785-9629, 608-785-5942, or Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477.