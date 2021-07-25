TOKYO (AP) — The Aussie women claimed a third straight gold in the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay in world-record time at the Olympics. Bronte Campbell led them off Sunday and her older sister Cate swam anchor to power the Aussies home in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds. They broke through the 3:30 mark and bettered their own world record of 3:30.05 set at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. An Aussie victory in the women’s 4×100 freestyle is now almost expected at the Olympics. Bronte Campbell said “we were just going out there to do our job.”