California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West

BLY, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire raging in rugged terrain in Northern California has destroyed multiple homes as the state’s largest fire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. The Dixie fire had already destroyed over a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls, in Plumas County, on Saturday night. Fire officials say the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres and is 20% contained. It’s burning in a rocky, remote area, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it expands eastward. Meanwhile, the nation’s largest wildfire, Oregon’s Bootleg fire, is over 40% contained. Officials say more than 2,200 crew members are working to corral it in the heat and wind.