Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this coming week are hitting a major roadblock over how much money should go to public transit. As discussions continued through the weekend, the group’s lead Republican negotiator says both sides were “about 90% of the way there” on an agreement. Democrats want to see more of the money in the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure agreement go toward public transportation. Some senators are threatening to oppose the deal if it doesn’t. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he wants to pass a bipartisan package and an accompanying $3.5 trillion budget plan before the Senate’s August recess.