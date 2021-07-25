Pope honors grandparents on first World Day for elderly

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has celebrated grandparents and the elderly. It came on the Roman Catholic Church’s first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Francis solicited a round of applause from the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday and he urged people everywhere to reach out to older generations. Francis was supposed to have led a celebration Mass for grandparents in St. Peter’s Cathedral earlier in the day. But he left the duty to Archbishop Rino Fisichella three weeks after the pontiff emerged from the hospital after major intestinal surgery.