Our Hot and Humid Weather Continues

A pretty warm weekend across the area. Wausau had 1.07” of rain early Saturday morning. Many locations had a lot more than that. Thunderstorms were on the moderate side.

Here is what we are tracking: A hot and humid pattern continues. Shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and better chances Wednesday night. The Wednesday night storms could be strong. We will be a bit cooler with drier air later in the workweek.

Futuretrack has us clear for tonight and overnight. We will start sunny Monday and see more afternoon clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday will have mainly sunny skies.

Rain chances by percent are 50% Monday night. 20% Tuesday afternoon. 30% Tuesday night. 40% Wednesday night.

Rain track is showing the potential for an above average rainfall week.

Our temperature trend has us five to near ten degrees above normal this week and the upcoming weekend.

Mainly clear tonight with a light breeze with a low of 61.

Monday looks sunny to mostly cloudy and a high of 90.

Tuesday, mostly sunny to start and more afternoon clouds. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a hot 90.

Tuesday night has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Possibly strong storms in the evening. Wednesdays high 87

Thursday will be mostly sunny with less humid conditions and a high of 82.

Mostly sunny Friday and a high of 82.

Sunny Saturday and a nice 82.

7/25/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. There was a historic shipwreck. A big hailstorm in the Dakotas too. No interesting weather on this date for Wisconsin.

1956 - The Andrea Doria sank in dense fog near Nantucket Lightship, MA. The ship was rammed by the Swedish-American liner, Stockholm, forty-five miles off the coast of Massachusetts. Fifty-two persons drowned, or were killed by the impact. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)