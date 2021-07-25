On your mark, get set, fly; AirVenture Cup Race returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a year off because of COVID-19, the AirVenture Cup Race is taking off once again.

"Let's do something different. So we're doing a round-robin race this year where we start and end in Wausau," said Eric Whyte, Chairman of the AirVenture Cup Race. "The first time we've ever done something like this and it's been really fun. I think it's been really really successful."

That success is due in part to the weather cooperating.

"This is perfect flying. It's clear. There are no clouds. There's no wind. It's going to be a smooth ride. Good visibility. It's like everything you could possibly want in a single weather day," said Whyte.

Pilots came from across the country to take part in the race.

Overall, they appreciated the fresh air, and the fresh opportunity to interact.

"Great bunch of people that you meet. A lot of us are old friends," said Tuck McAtee, a pilot competing in the race. "We see each other sometimes just once a year, so it's good to get together with them."

"It's nice to line up with our friends and see who does a little better and what technology is used. And piloting skills and all that," said Klaus Savier, a pilot.

"It was fantastic," said Marianne Baril, a pilot competing in the race.

"Yeah great to be back, see people that we've raced here before, and friends," said Charles Bracken, a pilot competing in the race. "We know why we couldn't race last year, but it's great to be back."

Although the racing spirit is present, winning isn't everything.

"We get there fast. And of course, because it goes fast we like to race, that's why we come here," said McAtee. "It's fun. Even if you don't win, it's a lot of fun."

The excitement is building for not only Sunday but for the rest of the week, as the pilots get ready to continue on to EAA's AirVenture in Oshkosh.

"It's the friendship, camaraderie until we start racing, and then everybody wants to win," said Bracken.