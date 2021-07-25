Official: 4 Pakistani soldiers die in road accident

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says four of its soldiers died when their vehicle plunged down a ravine off a curvy mountain road in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. The soldiers were in the semi-autonomous region to police its local parliamentary polls on Sunday, it added. Another three soldiers and the driver were injured in the accident. Violence has marred the voting, with local administration officials saying two supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice) Party were shot and killed at a polling station. Pakistan and neighbor India each control part of the former princely state of Kashmir, and both countries claim a united Kashmir as their own.