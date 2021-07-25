Marshfield’s new pool is a splashing success

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield's new aquatic center made a big splash this weekend.

The Vandehey Waters Aquatic Center opened Friday afternoon to a big crowd.

Employees estimate they had close to 600 people the first two days, with many lining up an hour before the grand opening.

It took workers over an hour to get them all in, and Vandehey Waters Aquatic Center General Manager Jason Karrels says its been great to see everyone's reactions to the new facility.

"Everybody's been really enjoying the water, enjoying the pool," Karrels said. "We're loving to see their faces when they first walk in and seeing that wow factor when they come in."

The $7M facility is replacing Hefko Pool.

It features water slides, diving boards, a climbing wall, a full concession stand and more.

The center is open seven days a week. Pricing and other details can be found on their website.

