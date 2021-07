We see flooding now and then in north-central Wisconsin. Rarely the magnitude of other parts of the world. The Southwestern U.S. is still in its “Monsoon” season. Tucson and Phoenix had some intense flooding in spots this weekend. The southwest’s soil is so dry but also packed. The ground needs water, but it doesn’t soak in as fast as the rain comes down. The monsoon season for the southwest runs into September.

Flooding in China

I'm glad I wasn't in this boat