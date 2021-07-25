Health officials recommend masks for young kids returning to school

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The new school year is just around the corner, so many kids are preparing to head back to the classroom.

But as the Delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 cases rise, health officials are asking everyone eligible to get vaccinated, including kids.

"At this point in the summer, getting eligible children vaccinated is a priority," Deputy Secretary of Wisconsin Department of Health Services Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Children ages 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and she says now is the time to get it.

A shot in the arm now will ensure that kids are fully vaccinated in time for school, so they can make a safe return.

"Not only does the vaccine protect our students and make in person activities safer." Willems Van Dijk said, "It also can help make parents and guardians life easier, because vaccinated children don't have to quarantine after a close contact."

But what about students that aren't vaccinated?

Kids under 12 years old are still not eligible, so elementary school students won't be vaccinated when the school year starts.

Officials say masks might be a good idea in the mean time.

"CDC recommends, in the case of elementary schools, they may full well want to consider just requiring everyone, even vaccinated teachers and and staff to wear masks," Willems Van Dijk said.

Two area residents reacted to having their young kids wear masks.

They both said they worry that wearing masks all day might negatively effect their kids socially and mentally, so they would only mask up their kids if their school required them.

Mask requirements will ultimately be up to each school district.