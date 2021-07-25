Former Packers visit kids in Madison hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Packers players that brought smiles to so many people in Wisconsin a decade ago were cheering up kids Saturday at American Family Children's Hospital.

As part of the "Packers Road Trip" across the state, members of the Super Bowl winning 2010 team stopped to chat and take pictures with a number of the young patients.

James Jones, Nick Collins, Morgan Burnett, and Ryan Grant made the trip Saturday afternoon.

Collins has overcome his own adversity; his career ended early because of a neck injury he suffered in the 2011 season.

"Everybody face different challenges throughout their lifetime," Collins said. "It's how you come through it and I think by being here showing my face, and then the kids that let them know that they have support no matter what they've gone through."

The event was moved outside and everyone involved, both players and patients, wore masks to guard against the COVID-19 Delta variant, especially since kids younger than 12 years old are not approved for the vaccine.

The players said they were still moved by the sight of what their presence did for the kids.

"For you just to walk in here, see the smiles that you put on their faces and the light the day," Jones said. "That's why you come on the tour."