Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 635 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Marshfield, or 20 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at

40 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Whiting, Amherst,

Pittsville, Lake Wazeecha, Plover, Stockton and Port Edwards.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.