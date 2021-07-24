Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:32AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 632 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Embarrass, or 8 miles west of Shawano, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shawano, Clintonville, Pulaski, Gillett, Black Creek, Embarrass, Big

Smokey Falls, Navarino Wildlife Area, South Branch and Legend Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.