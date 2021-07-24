Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 559 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Wittenberg, or 14 miles south of Antigo, moving east

at 40 mph. Other storms were located across Wood and Portage county.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Stevens Point, Weston, Mosinee, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg,

Amherst, Neopit and Plover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.