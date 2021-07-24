Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 3:19AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 317 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Crandon, moving east at 30 mph. Additional storms

were located in southern Lincoln and Forest counties.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Antigo, Rhinelander, Crandon, Merrill, Harrison, White Lake, Parrish,

Popple River, Pearson and North Otter Creek Natural Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.