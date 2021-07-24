Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 1:26AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 126 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 8 miles southeast of Turtle

Flambeau Flowage, moving east at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours,

and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Price

and southeastern Iron Counties, including the following locations…

Pike Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.