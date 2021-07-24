Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 1:07AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

7 miles west of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving east at 40 mph.

Heavy rain, pea size hail and winds in excess of 35 mph will be

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lac Du Flambeau, Newbold, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes

Natural Area, Squirrel Lake, Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area,

Willow Lake, Rainbow Flowage and Willow Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.