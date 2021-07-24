SHERIFF: Triple homicide victims identified

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has released the names of the victims of the triple homicide in the Town of Hamilton.

Their names are: Peng Lor, 24, no permanent address; Nemo Yang, 24, no permanent address; and Trevor J. Maloney, 23, last known addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, it said that all three were "Frequently residing in and around the La Crosse area."

The statement goes on to say that investigators continue to follow up on information regarding the whereabouts of the men in the 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.

It concludes by stating, "The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims. Our team and assisting agencies are working diligently in the pursuit of justice for your lost loved ones."

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Saturday morning that they've now identified the three victims in a triple homicide.

Three men, believed to be in their late 20s were found at the entrance to the Milestone Quarry at N6290 County Highway M between West Salem and Holmen in the Town of Hamilton early Friday morning when two workers arrived at the location. Friday evening, the sheriff said that one of the men was believed to be white and the other two Asian.

Sheriff Wolf said they were working last night and Saturday morning to notify family and next of kin. He said in a statement to WXOW that notifications should be completed by the afternoon. At that point, the names of the victims will be released.

Sheriff Wolf said that a dozen investigators are working on the case trying to determine the movements of the men in the day before they were found.

Authorities spent much of Friday at the scene.

Sheriff Wolf said autopsies are underway Saturday morning in Rochester.

Again, the sheriff's office is asking people in that area for help. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any security video between nighttime on July 22 and 5 a.m. on July 23, you can contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office at 608-785-9629, 608-785-7948, or Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477.