Rib Mountain bike race returns to Nine Mile Forest

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- "Wausau 24" rolled on into its second day with bike races kicking off Saturday morning.

More than 500 riders are competing in the event at Nine Mile forest in Rib Mountain, where the goal is finishing the most amount of laps in their scheduled time frame.

People are riding either by themselves or in tag-team groups.

One competitor from northern Minnesota says the race requires more than just physical strength.

"I think it just teaches you how to deal with adversity and how to just keep pushing through, especially on these 12-hour events or a 24-hour event is even more so. It's a huge mental game," Matthew Davis of Duluth, Minnesota said.

Prizes will be given to the highest placers for each individual category. The event lasts until Sunday.