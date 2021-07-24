Northland rallies behind Wisconsin man facing cancer fight

SUPERIOR, WI -- The Northland is coming together Saturday night, showing their support for a man and his family facing a difficult cancer diagnosis.

In April 2020, Zach Polaske was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, osteosarcoma.

Since then, he has endured chemotherapy treatments, surgeries, and trips to the hospital and Mayo Clinic.

Along with his wife, Laura, and three children, the Polaskes are continuing to fight this battle together.

To raise money for the family, friends, relatives, and members of Team Polaske have organized a family benefit at the Belgian Club in Superior.

Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, the event will feature live music, raffle prizes, a pig roast, and other opportunities to support Zach.

For more details on the event, click here.

If you're interested in supporting the Polaske family, organizers have created a Venmo account: @The-Polaske-Family-Benefit.