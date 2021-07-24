D.C. Everest community gathers to remember Wayne Steffenhagen

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The feel of Friday night lights in the fall visible on a Saturday night in July.

Only a game is not the main event, but the celebration of a well-respected man's life.

"So to you, his family, we say thank you. Thank you for sharing him with all of us," D.C. Everest Superintendent Kristine Gilmore said.

Wayne Steffenhagen was part of the D.C. Everest community as a man of many roles for more than three decades, most notably as the school's football coach and track coach.

“There was never going to be a situation where he felt that our program or that he was going to be outworked," Steffenhagen's former assistant coach Mike Salter said.

Steffenhagen died in February, and left behind a legacy of success on the field, winning five state football championships and a few more titles as a track and field coach.

But as people gathered to remember his impact, while athletics are part of the story, people remember his impact off the field just as much.

"I'm impressed by the numerous amount of times I saw Wayne listening to a person carefully so that he could either encourage them or challenge them, whichever the case may be," Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Pastor Rich Block said.

"He's truly interested in people and helping people improve and achieve what they were able to achieve, so that's what's neat to see," Wayne's son, Jay, said.

The memorial took place on the field named after Steffenhagen.

Most in attendance were wearing the Evergreens' school colors, as way to honor a man who brought respect to his community athletically and socially.

"Everything that he put into this program he did for the kids and he did for the community was very well received," Salter said.

"He was a good, great father to us, me and my two siblings, [was] always there for us and my mother as a husband to her. We miss him."

Wayne Steffenhagen was 79 years old.