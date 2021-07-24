A break in the humidity to end the weekend

Sweltering summer heat moved into the state the past few days especially amidst the humidity with dew points near 70 degrees. However, we will catch a slight break before the work week hits as we are looking at a fairly dry end to the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and nice,

Low: 60 Wind: WNW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Less humid and more comfortable,

High: 88 Wind: WNW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny turning humid again with a 40% chance of spotty storms in the evening.

High: 90

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Patches of showers or storms are possible.

High: 87

We had some stronger storms move into the area late Friday night which brought several inches of rainfall to cities in Central Wisconsin. The next chance for showers will be Monday night however precipitation forecasts are still unsettled.

Sunday will be a breath of fresh air in terms of humidity. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s, however, there should be a nice breeze throughout the day and overall dew points will sit below 60 degrees. Expert to see a few clouds at times but otherwise plenty of sunshine to conclude a nice weekend. Alongside the warmer high temperatures, lows will be on the warm side as well climbing from near 60 to the upper 60s.

Monday will be nice to start with plenty of sun, but gradually become less dry throughout the day. The increase in moisture will likely initiate cloud development in the afternoon and create a chance for storms in the evening and overnight hours. Currently, there is about a 40% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 PM on Monday.

The warm and humid weather will stretch from Tuesday - Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s so you will likely find yourself running the air conditioning a great deal over the next week. Fortunately, Friday and Saturday are looking much more manageable with temperatures in the low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 24-July 2021

On July 24 in weather history:

1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced large hail and damaging winds in Oklahoma, and over Nebraska and Wisconsin. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Brainerd, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - Afternoon thunderstorms produced some flash flooding in New Mexico. Albuquerque, NM, was deluged with an inch and a half of rain in forty minutes. Evening thunderstorms soaked White Pine, PA, with two inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)