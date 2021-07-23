‘Wausau 24’ event returns after year long hiatus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Anticipation has been at an all time high for the return of the 'Wausau 24' endurance mountain bike race and trail run.

The event first started several years ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be canceled last year.

The trail run will begin on Friday at 7pm with over 100 runners already registered.

Saturday's biking event will begin at 10 am with over 550 riders already registered for that 24 hour event.

"2020 was hard for everyone," Owner and Race Director Rebecca Tulley said. "A lot of our racers were very sad they couldn't race. so that's why I think our numbers are up because everyone is itching to get back to riding and running."

The run will involve 5K, 10K, and half marathon trails. The bike race will have options such as a 13-mile lap with either a 6-hour, 12-hour or 24-hour category.

Awards will be granted to top place winners as well.

"It's the full weekend," Tulley said. "They come with family, they come with friends, they camp here at nine mile and it's food and festivities. Basically competition, community and comradery."

For more information on the event and registration click here.