Very warm weather ahead with storms tonight

The very warm weather is arriving today and it will stick around for the next week or so. There might be a few storms to cool things down a bit at times with the highest chance coming tonight.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds, very warm and muggy.

High: 89 Wind: South-Southwest 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, some could be strong, especially in the Northwoods.

Low: 70 Wind: South around 10 to SW

Saturday: Lingering showers or storms early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny, hot, and a bit breezy

High: 90 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20

To round out the workweek today we will have some patchy clouds at times with increasing warmth and humidity. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s to around 90. The wind will be out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A weak cold front sliding by to our north tonight will be close enough to generate some thunderstorms in our area. Some of the storms could be strong with some high wind or hail. The highest chance of the bad weather will be in the Northwoods but parts of central Wisconsin could see some wet weather as well. The showers and storms will clear out early Saturday morning, then it looks like some very warm and dry weather for the rest of the weekend. It will be good to find a pool or a lake to hang out as highs will climb to around 90 Saturday afternoon and reach the upper 80s on Sunday. One nice thing is that there will be a nice breeze on Saturday and another is that the humidity will come down on Sunday.

Early next week will be quite warm as well with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 from Monday through Wednesday. With a couple of weak troughs of low pressure moving in from the northwest, there will also be a small chance of scattered storms each day early next week. Conditions should cool off just a tad for late next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 22nd, Grass Pollen 1 (low)

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms produced a record ten inches of rain in six and a half hours at Minneapolis, MN, including 5.26 inches in two hours. Flash flooding claimed two lives and caused 21.3 million dollars damage. Streets in Minneapolis became rushing rivers, parking lots became lakes, and storm sewers spouted like geysers. A tornado hit Maple Grove, MN, causing five million dollars damage. Baseball size hail was reported at Olivia, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)