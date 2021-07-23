T-storms late Friday night, then a steamy weekend

The hot and humid conditions certainly have moved in and will produce highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Friday afternoon.

We are tracking the potential of some thunderstorms to impact mainly the northern half of Wisconsin late Friday night as a cool front approaches from Minnesota. They could develop after 11 p.m. in northwest Wisconsin and push across the northern part of the News 9 area especially after 3 a.m. They may contain gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Some spots could get some small hail as well. Please stay alert and monitor TV-9. Be prepared to move into a sturdy shelter should a warning be issued for your area. Any rain will be ending across the region gradually Saturday morning.

Lows Friday night will hover close to 70 degrees, which doesn't happen too often around here. The steamy weather will hang around into Saturday. High temperatures will be around 90, but the heat index will climb well into the 90s in the afternoon. Be sure to take frequent breaks from heavy exertion, go in the shade or air conditioning when possible, and drink plenty of extra fluids. Winds will be out of the south to southwest through Friday night at 5-15 mph. The wind will be from the west to northwest at 10-17 mph Saturday.

Thankfully, less humid air will push in by Saturday evening and Sunday. We do expect plenty of sunshine Sunday with lows around 63 and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The winds should be from the west around 10 mph.

The humidity will be on the rise again early next week. It should be partly sunny from Monday through Wednesday. However, there is a daily chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms as weak disturbances ripple through the sticky unstable air. Lows will be well into the 60s with highs from the upper 80s to low 90s. It will definitely feel like the dog days of summer.

It could turn slightly cooler and less humid around next Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A nice amount of sunshine should go with that. The break from the humidity and isolated storms probably won’t last long, so enjoy it!

Pollen report from Friday morning: Grass low - 1

Have a good weekend, stay cool! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:30 p.m., 23-July 2021

*On July 23rd in weather history:

1923 - Sheridan, WY, was drenched with 4.41 inches of rain, an all-time 24 hour record for that location. Associated flooding washed out 20 miles of railroad track. (22nd-23rd) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced a record ten inches of rain in six and a half hours at Minneapolis, MN, including 5.26 inches in two hours. Flash flooding claimed two lives and caused 21.3 million dollars damage. Streets in Minneapolis became rushing rivers, parking lots became lakes, and storm sewers spouted like geysers. A tornado hit Maple Grove, MN, causing five million dollars damage. Baseball size hail was reported at Olivia, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)