Staff member injured after incident at Lincoln Hills School

IRMA, Wis. (WAOW)-- A staff member is recovering after being injured in what officials are calling an incident at Lincoln Hills School.

The incident happened Thursday night.

A Department of Corrections(DOC) provided News 9 with the following info:

"Three youth were involved in an incident at Lincoln Hills School (LHS) Thursday evening which was isolated to a single housing unit. As a result, the youth are now in the Lincoln County Jail and each was given a $100,000 cash bond at their initial court appearance this afternoon. One staff member was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment and released. He is expected to return to work on Monday. No youth sustained injuries. Lincoln County authorities, including a K9 unit, came to assist and the youth complied. DOC is grateful to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance."

They added that the incident involved property damage and the staff member was hurt while trying to bring the situation under control.

The DOC is continuing to investigate the incident.