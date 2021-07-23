Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:20AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:20AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Areas of fog have developed across portions of central Wisconsin
this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense, with
visibilities of a half mile or less. Visibility is expected to
improve by 8 am.
Motorists traveling across the are this morning can expect
rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to turn
on your low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you
and the car in front of you.