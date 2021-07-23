Slovenia PM accuses EU official of lying over rule of law

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša has accused a European Union official of being a liar in the wake of the publication of an annual report on adherence to the rule of law in the bloc. The report said media freedom and pluralism has been deteriorating in Slovenia. European commissioner Janez Lenarčič, who is from Slovenia, has been accused by Janša of acting against Slovenia’s interests. Janša is accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian in ways similar to those of his ally, hardline Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.