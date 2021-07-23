REPORT: Extension talks end with Davante Adams
GREEN BAY (WKOW) — The drama within the Green Bay Packers organization is no longer only with Aaron Rodgers.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davante Adams and the Packers have broken off long-term extension talks and there aren’t plans to resume them.
Rapoport furthered the report saying that “the proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid wide reciever.”
Adams is under contract for the 2021 season and will make $12.25 million. After that he becomes a free agent.
The news comes only days before training camp. The first practice is next Wednesday, but the team reports on Tuesday.