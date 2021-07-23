Remembering a D.C. Everest football coaching legend – Wayne Steffenhagen

Earlier this year a Central Wisconsin lost a legend, Wayne Steffenhagen.

Steffenhagen led the evergreens for over three decade, but his dedication to his community will continue a legacy long after his time.

Steffenhagen took the D.C. Everest head coaching job in 1978 and quickly became known for his leadership off the field.

However it was on the field and in the weight room is where he made his mark, as he was known for his advanced strength and conditioning programs.

Because of this Steffenhagen finished his career 278-74, with 18 conference titles and five division one state championships, but the success never changed who he was.

Steffenhagen's success and demeanor would inspire the next generation of Evergreen, before he even knew their name.

"I got to be the ball boy," said Tim Strehlow the current head coach of DCE football. "I got to meet coach Steff for the first time on this (D.C. Everest's field) and I always knew from that point that I was interested in football, that I wanted to be a varsity football player and that drove me to want to please him."

A dedication to Coach Steff is being hosted at the field named in his honor July 24 at 7pm.

Anyone can attend the ceremony and is encouraged to show up early to share your stories.