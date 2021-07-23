Popular plane race’s return special for one pilot with area ties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some World War II-era planes are competing in this weekend's EAA AirVenture Cup race in Wausau.

One is being flown by a 32-year-old who's spent nearly half his life in the air.

"I soloed a Piper Cub, about the most basic little tail dragger, classic airplane while on my 16th birthday and then went down to the DMV to get my driver's license so I've been flying longer than I could drive," pilot Taylor Stevenson said.

He has ties to Central Wisconsin; his grandmother grew up in Merrill and his family owns land in the area.

Despite getting the privilege to travel the country, he says he enjoys coming to events like this one to see the passion people have for flight.

"It's wonderful to get to meet people from all across the country who come out and share their love of aviation and World War II history," Stevenson said.

He's one of more than 60 airmen competing against each other in this year's race.

Some have even competed for more than two decades.

"There's two guys that are racing this year that have raced 21 times so there's a lot of camaraderie--it's kind of had a family feel to it. Everyone's really excited--this year's race course kind of takes us throughout the Northwoods," race chairman Eric Whyte said.

For the first time, the race will start at the Wausau Downtown Airport, go through Michigan's Upper Peninsula, before reaching the finish line in Merrill.

Stevenson says races like these are especially important for the younger generation.

"You do not know which one of those kids is going to take a look at this and say hey you know what, I want to go into the United States Air Force or I want to go work at Boeing or do something great," Stevenson said.

The race will begin Sunday morning at about 9:00 a.m., weather pending, but if you'd like to see the planes, you can do so for free all weekend.