Meth cases are on the rise – but officials say the supply isn’t local

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW) --- Officials in Marathon County say they're dealing with a foreign drug problem.

Area police and the Marathon County DA's office say meth has been a major issue in North Central Wisconsin for years, and it's only getting worse.

"In 2011, we had about 11 possesion of meth cases. Last year, that number jumped over 200, at about 202, and this year I believe we're at 143," said Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Mayo.

Meth labs used to populate the area.

While the possession and usage of the drug has gone up, officials say production here has gone down.

Instead, they say it's coming from outside the state and even the country.

"The manufacturing of it has moved from meth labs within the state of Wisconsin or in close states, to more trafficking from gangs and other individuals from the Twin Cities and California." said Mayo, "And either being manufactured in China or being brought over the border by cartels."

The reason for this: safety and quantity.

By creating it in a lab setting versus at home, officials say it's easier to control the chemical reaction needed to make the drug, which lessens the danger.

It also makes it easier to produce large quantities.

Law enforcement say they are being proactive with the issue, especially since they have found a correlation between drug charges and other crimes.

"Drug use and distribution is one of those underlying conditions that gives rise to minor and major crime in the city," said Ben Graham, a Wausau Police Department Captain.

He said that they've seen things as small as coins being stolen from vehicles to reckless endangerment and even homicides being connected to drug use.

Both the DA and the police stress that these issues could diminish if addiction was properly addressed, and if people got help to break the cycle of addiction.

"Addiction itself is not a crime, but there is a lot of crime that surrounds addiction." said Graham, "It leads to both a diminished quality of life for the user and for the diminished quality of life for the residents that live nearby."

If you or someone you know need help, you can get more information from Wisconsin 211 or North Central Health Care.