Lincoln County health officials dealing with vaccine hesitancy

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Health officials in Lincoln County say they're facing vaccine hesitancy from residents.

On Thursday, the county health department held a youth vaccination clinic, but only a few in the target age range signed up to get the shot.

An official says one way they're encouraging people to get their shots is by inviting you to ask questions to your health provider or pharmacist.

"We want to answer those questions they have and we want them to make sure they're exploring their questions and getting those answers because I think sometimes people hear bits and pieces but maybe they don't look into it completely," Health Officer Shelly Hersil said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 45% of Lincoln County residents have at least one dose of the vaccine.