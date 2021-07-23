Lawn worker hailed as hero for saving driver who had seizure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida lawn worker saved a driver who was having a seizure in his still-moving car, despite the indifference of other bystanders. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says a man named Tony spotted the driver Monday and realized he was having a serious medical issue. He grabbed the fender to stop it. He yelled for help. But officials say the residents of the house where the car had stopped yelled, “Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else.” Tony recognized the driver and ran to the man’s house. The man’s wife called 911. On Wednesday, the couple met up with Tony and gave him a hug.