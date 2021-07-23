Skip to Content

Donate blood and you’ll receive a free ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
2:25 pm Top StoriesWisconsin News
wisconsinvalleyfair

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Helping others will get you a ticket to a central Wisconsin fair.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting a blood drive at Dale's Weston Lanes July 27-29:

  • July 27: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • July 28 and 29: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

All people that attempt to donate blood will receive a ticket for the Wisconsin Valley Fair that's set to run August 3-8.

All blood types are needed, especially type O-negative.

Appointments can be made here.

Author Profile Photo

Ben Zitouni

More Stories

Skip to content