Donate blood and you’ll receive a free ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Helping others will get you a ticket to a central Wisconsin fair.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting a blood drive at Dale's Weston Lanes July 27-29:

July 27: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 28 and 29: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

All people that attempt to donate blood will receive a ticket for the Wisconsin Valley Fair that's set to run August 3-8.

All blood types are needed, especially type O-negative.

Appointments can be made here.