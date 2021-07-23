Changes coming to UW-Stevens Point COVID-19 testing locations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The free COVID-19 tests that will be offered on all three UW-Stevens Point campuses this summer will be held in a new location on the campus in Stevens Point.

Starting on Monday August 2, the BinaxNow antigen testing will be offered in room C124 of the Science Building located on 2001 Fourth Avenue in the city.

Those tests are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking is available in Lot E which is along Isadore Street, or Lot D that is behind the Science Building.

Tests on the Stevens Point campus can be scheduled here.

Tests are also available in Wausau and Marshfield: