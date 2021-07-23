Area organizations set up students for success

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The month of July is nearly over, and that means it's time to go back to school shopping.

Area organizations are helping students get ready by setting them up with supplies.

Fill a Backpack Fill a Need, or FAB FAN, is just one organization that makes sure area students are ready to succeed in school.

FAB FAN works each year to make sure area students in need have a sturdy backpack filled with school supplies, from notebooks and folders to pens and pencils.

Last year, they helped 3,900 students just in Marathon County.

This year, FAB FAN Chair Kristina Barbier says they're on track to provide supplies to at least 4,000 students, and she says it's needed now more than ever.

"With our children returning to school, the toughest thing they have is re-acclimating to being there day to day," Barbier said. And, "if they don't have to worry about having supplies, that's one last thing on their shoulders."

FAB FAN will have a few different collection dates and locations, including one at Concerts on the Square on Aug. 4.

You can find more information about FAB FAN here.

Other area school supply drives include South Wood County's Stuff the School Bus and Marshfield's Supplies 4 Success.

You can also check with your local school district with how to donate, and how to sign up your child for supplies.