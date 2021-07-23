After 10 years of raising funds, new aquatic center is officially open

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- From high dives to water slides, Marshfield's new Vandehey Waters Aquatic Center is making a splash.

The community helped raise the funds for it.

"So many different people donated, all different sorts of amounts and we were able to get it done. So that's probably the best part of it, of everything," said Marshfield resident Jon Vandehey.

Organizers say the $7 million facility has activities that all community members can enjoy.

"We took every component of our generations so from a little child to a senior, they can come and enjoy the facility, we have two pools, two water vessels essentially, we have a current channel, we have six lap lanes," said Justin Casperson, Director of Marshfield Parks and Recreation.

The new center replaces the old Hekko Pool that was here for 85 years.

Community members hope this new center can last that long as well.

If history is any indication this place used to get packed, and i think now with what they have here now it's going to be in high demand and on a day like today when it's this warm it really fits the bill," Vandehey said.

Vandehey waters will be open seven days a week.

Monday - Friday: Noon to 4:30 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.