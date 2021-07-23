Activist who helped desegregate Birmingham library dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black Army veteran who helped peacefully desegregate Birmingham’s city library with a sit-in protest in 1963 has died. The library and an obituary say Shelly Millender Jr. of Birmingham died on Saturday. He was 86. Millender already was a veteran when he attended Miles College, where he was student government president and became active in the civil rights movement. He was among the students who staged a sit-in at the main downtown library on April 10, 1963, to demonstrate against a policy that banned Black people. Library leaders agreed to end segregation afterward.